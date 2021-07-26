father-builds-exoskeleton-to-help-wheelchair-bound-son-walk

-
The Telegraph
Covid cases fall for sixth day in a row
Covid cases have fallen for a sixth day in a row, despite scientists previously predicting that the number of infections could rise to a peak of up to 250,000. The daily reported infections for Monday were just 24,940, a drop of 14 per cent since Sunday and down 15,000 cases since the same time last week. Figures suggest all regions are now seeing declines, with big decreases in previously high areas such as the north east of England, where daily cases have fallen by two thirds since the peak on
Associated Press
California to require vaccine or testing for state workers
California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation’s most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller’s office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors. Infections and hospitalizations are rising, with the highly contagious delta variant now making up an estimated 80% of cases in California, though the growing numbers are still far below where they were during the winter peak.
Associated Press
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated. “With more than 300 million doses administered in the United States and nearly 4 billion doses administered worldwide, we know the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” Dr. Susan Bailey, immediate past president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement.
Associated Press
A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.
Associated Press
Philippine leader unabashedly threatens to kill drug dealers
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte unabashedly renewed his threat to kill drug dealers in his final state of the nation speech on Monday, while defending his nonconfrontational approach in the country’s territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea. Duterte, 76, who won a six-year presidential term in 2016, is winding down his often-tumultuous presidency amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by his deadly campaign against illegal drugs that has set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. While many expected him to focus on ways to combat the coronavirus, which has devastated the economy and worsened hunger and poverty, Duterte instead devoted most of a rambling, nearly three-hour televised speech to non-pandemic topics he has addressed repeatedly in the past.