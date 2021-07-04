Fatal shooting closes West County mall in Des Peres – STLtoday.com



A St. Louis County police officer stands guard near the first level entrance of the parking garage at West County Center after a shooting on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Des Peres. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com











An officer with St. Louis County police helps direct stranded workers from West County Center to where they can retrieve their personal belongings after evacuating the mall during a shooting on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Des Peres. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com











An Allied Universal security guard walks through an entrance to West County Center near the H and M store after a shooting at the mall on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Des Peres. Des Peres police received a call about a shooting at the mall around 6:20 p.m. and one person was was injured according to a news release by Des Peres police department. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

DES PERES — West County Center closed early on Saturday after a person was shot inside the mall.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. “after an altercation occurred” between two people inside a store and shots were fired, Des Peres police said in a statement. One person was struck and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Armed officers inside the mall could be seen searching for a shooter. But about 9 p.m. Des Peres police said there was no further threat to the public.

A police spokesperson said both people involved were male, and no one was in custody. The shooting occurred on the lower level of the mall.

Police evacuated some shoppers and employees at the mall; others were on lockdown inside.

Mall owner CBL Properties texted employees this message:

“Emergency Alert: There was a shooting at West County. Police have responded. Please remain in lockdown until police have cleared the scene. The mall is closed.”

Dozens of police vehicles massed outside the mall before dark. Employees stood in groups, some could be heard wondering whether they would be able to get their belongings from inside so they could leave. A woman approached police and said her brother had been shot.