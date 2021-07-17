Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5 Trailer: Tony Toretto Races Submarines – Screen Rant

The new trailer for Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5 has released, showing Tony Toretto and the rest of the crew on a South Pacific adventure. The animated series has been a big hit for Netflix, expanding the world of Fast & Furious and creating new racing adventures for a younger audience. Spy Racers stars Tyler Posey, Charlet Chung, Jorge Diaz, Camille Ramsey, Luke Youngblood, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Set in the universe of the Fast and Furious films, Spy Racers follows the escapades of Tony Toretto, a younger cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dominic. Together with a crew of friends, Tony follows in his cousin’s footsteps and undertakes various international spy operations for Mrs. Nowhere – a secret agency counterpart to the movies’ Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). Over its first four seasons, the Spy Racers crew has traveled all over the world, from Rio and Mexico to the Sahara. Now, they’re going to the South Pacific.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5, officially dubbed South Pacific, has been revealed in a new trailer (via Collider). The footage shows Tony and the crew fighting to stop an evil mind control device from becoming operational – a mission that requires them to turn their supercars into submarines for some intense underwater racing. The trailer has all the same style and action that fans have come to expect, and the new season looks like it should be another great entry in the series. Check out the Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5 trailer below.

After the release and success of F9, the Fast franchise is on a roll going into Spy Racers season 5. With the core saga planned to wrap up with just two more movies, the Netflix series could be a kind of blueprint for the future of the series, where Fast and Furious spinoffs might make more sense than more core films. The movies attempted their own version of a spinoff with Hobbs and Shaw, which ultimately fell short of expectations. However, with the fan reception to F9 being so positive, the series could be back on the right track.

It’s unclear right now how much longer Fast & Furious Spy Racers will run, but its structure means it could keep going for multiple additional seasons. The show has earned critical praise and has been a big hit for the streamer, bringing the Fast world to a brand-new audience. Hopefully, Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5 will deliver more of that same excitement and success.

