Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in F9.

Universal Pictures



Porch bombs, tanker heists, torpedos and physics-defying jumps from skyscrapers — the Fast and Furious franchise is filled with the silly and the ludicrous. Yet the most improbable takeaway? It has us thinking about family.

F9, the ninth installment, recently hit theaters and memes are zooming in, featuring Dominic Toretto’s famous line from 2015’s Furious 7, “I don’t have friends. I got family.” The family man, played by Vin Diesel, retires from living his life “one quarter mile at a time” in the latest flick to settle down with his wife and son.

Stay in the know Get the latest tech stories with Bioreports Daily News every weekday.

The memes reflect the power of family, a power which can — as you can see below — defy everything from Marvel’s Loki to gravity itself.

F9 hit theaters in the US on June 25 and has since accelerated past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.