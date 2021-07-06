Home ENTERTAINMENT Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with hilarious ‘I got family’ memes – Bioreports
Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with hilarious ‘I got family’ memes – Bioreports

vin-diesel-f9

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in F9.


Universal Pictures

Torpedos, porch bombs, tanker heists and physics-defying jumps from skyscrapers — the Fast and Furious franchise is filled with the silly and the ludicrous. Yet the most improbable takeaway? It has us thinking about family.

F9, the ninth installment, recently hit theaters and memes are zooming in, featuring Dominic Toretto’s famous line from 2015’s Furious 7, “I don’t have friends. I got family.” The family man, played by Vin Diesel, retires from living his life “one quarter mile at a time” in the latest flick to settle down with his wife and son.

The memes reflect the power of family, a power which can — as you can see below — defy everything from Marvel’s Loki to gravity itself.

F9 hit theaters in the US on June 25 and has since accelerated past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

