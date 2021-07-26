fashion-designer-tolu-bally-rewards-herself-with-brand-new-2020-range-rover,-celeb-friends-are-happy-for-her

Tolu Bally recently flooded her Instagram page with lovely photos of her newly acquired 2020 Range Rover automobile

The hard-working fashion designer disclosed that the multimillion naira purchase is a way of pampering herself

Fans and colleagues of the celebrity designer flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a typical manner of work hard, ball harder, Nigerian fashion designer, Tolu Bally has rewarded herself with a major big girl automobile purchase.

The designer and owner of the 2207bytbally brand took to her Instagram page telling her followers that she just acquired a 2020 Range Rover car.

Fashion designer Tolu Bally posing with her 2020 Range Rover.

Photo: @tolubally

Source: Instagram

An excited Tolu flooded her page with pictures in which she was spotted posing with the white coloured luxury automobile. From indications, the designer made plans for a cute ribbon to be placed on the car as it was delivered to her.

Tolu also posted a video showing the beautiful interiors of her Range Rover. The car seats and some other parts were still covered in nylon.

See her post below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues congratulate Tolu

Upon sharing the good news with members of the online community, many were seen congratulating the fashion designer in her comment section.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

bolanle said:

“Ayeeee congratulations love.”

lindaosifo said:

“Congratulationsssss sis!!!! It’s Beautiful just like you! We ride.”

symply_tacha said:

“RangeWay!! Congratulations TBaby.”

realomosexy said:

“Congratulations Ballyone.”

nkechiblessingsunday said:

“Big big congratulations sis.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Actress Sotayo Gaga becomes a house owner

Meanwhile, . previously reported that Nollywood’s Sotayo Gaga became one of the proud landlords in Lagos state.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment actress Eniola Badmus and other friends paid a visit to the new house.

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some noting that it is only the actresses in Nollywood who seem to be making big purchases.

Source: . News