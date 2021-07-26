Home ENTERTAINMENT Fashion designer, Tolu Bally buys herself a 2020 Range Rover Vogue (photos)
Fashion designer, Tolu Bally buys herself a 2020 Range Rover Vogue (photos)

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Tolu Bally has joined the league of celebrities who own luxurious automobile, Range Rover.

Tolu took to her Instagram page to show off the brand new 2020 Range Rover Vogue she gifted herself. According to her, she decided to pamper herself with the wonder wheels.

Sharing photos of her posing with the car, she wrote,

“Thankful Decided to pamper myself ???


#BRANDNEW2020RANGEROVERVOGUE”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from her Instagram followers, fans as well as celebrities.

See more photos below,

In other news, popular Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Idemudia, is now a proud homeowner as she acquired a home in Lagos.

The mother-of-one took to her social media page to share the good news, and congratulatory messages are already pouring in for her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

“Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven’t been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all”

