Home NEWS Fareed’s Take: Why Americans care about history
NEWSNews America

Fareed’s Take: Why Americans care about history

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fareed’s-take:-why-americans-care-about-history

exp gps 0704 fareed's take_00014614

exp gps 0704 fareed's take_00014614

    JUST WATCHED

    Fareed’s Take: Why Americans care about history

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Fareed gives his take on why the stakes of the controversies over how to teach American history are so high.

Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

exp gps 0704 fareed's take_00014614.png

Fareed’s Take: Why Americans care about history

Richard Branson: ‘Really doesn’t matter’ if I beat Jeff Bezos to space

John Oliver exposes loophole in US health care system that targets evangelicals

Chinese National Space Administration releases new images and videos of Tianwen-1's landing and exploration on Mars

See videos from China’s Mars rover

Watch the new Ford Bronco go way off road

See Ferrari’s new plug-in hybrid

Watch Conan O’Brien smoke weed on-air

Stelter: Fox News host isn’t doing opinion, he’s spouting poison

Carl’s Jr. thinks its chicken sandwich is so hot, they put it on OnlyFans

LA Times’ strategy: Be a media platform, not just a newspaper

Wedding planner: There’s panic-booking happening right now

US-Burmese journalist Nathan Maung tells CNN of torture and conditions in Myanmar's notorious Insein prison after he was detained for spreading

‘They kick us, they beat us’: Journalist on torture inside prison

Conan O’Brien says goodbye to late night

Watch Yellen warn Congress: This could have ‘catastrophic economic consequences’

Cyclists take a look at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. France is back in business as a tourist destination after opening its borders Wednesday to foreign visitors who are inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union's medicines agency. France's acceptance of only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means that tourism is still barred for would-be visitors from China and other countries that use other vaccines. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

European tourism plummets as Delta variant threat continues

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.

How will the bipartisan infrastructure deal be paid?

guinness world record stacking mms moos pkg vpx_00003605

Good luck breaking this deceptively tough world record

See More

Fareed gives his take on why the stakes of the controversies over how to teach American history are so high.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

China bans Didi, its biggest ride-hailing service, from...

Progressive Capitol Hill duo has worked on family...

Bidens host first big White House event of...

Clyburn doesn’t want a former president testifying before...

Crucial moment for Donald Trump

Bash presses Covid-19 response coordinator on falling short...

Gypsy moths are stripping trees bare in the...

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth...

Britain Announces Harsher Sentences for Channel Migrants

Astronauts Complete First Spacewalk At China’s New Tiangong...

Leave a Reply