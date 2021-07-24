Home Technology Faraday Future promises FF 91 electric crossover by next year – Yahoo Philippines News
Technology

Faraday Future promises FF 91 electric crossover by next year – Yahoo Philippines News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
faraday-future-promises-ff-91-electric-crossover-by-next-year-–-yahoo-philippines-news

Faraday never got to build the giant Nevada facility it had planned, but does own an old Pirelli tire factory in Hanford, California it has almost finished converting to produce 30,000 vehicles per year. The startup only plans to make 2,400 cars next year. After that, however, with the lower-cost FF 81 and a delivery vehicle scheduled for 2023 and the FF 71 in 2024 in the pipeline, it plans to build 38,600 cars in 2023 and get to more than 300,000 vehicles by 2025. Lucid, by comparison, has 125,000 units penciled in for its 2025 production year. Faraday has manufacturing connections in China through shareholder Geely and in South Korea and would tap those for the six-figure years.

Should the FF 91 really show in 2022, it will bring a three-motor drivetrain with 1,050 horsepower fueled by a 130-kWh battery able to power the living room on wheels to 60 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds. We drove it at CES last year and said it felt like no other car we’ve ever been in. Back then, Faraday Future had planned on production beginning by the end of 2020, reminding us there are a lot of “ifs” between now and a real Futurist Alliance. Speaking of which, the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition is sold out, but reservations for the FF 91 Futurist remain open with promises that the wider production FF 91 is also coming soon.

