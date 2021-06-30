Far Cry 6’s Biggest Ever Map & Capital City Esperanza Explained By Dev – Screen Rant

A video for Far Cry 6 gives fans a closer look at Yara’s capital city of Esperanza, and just how heavily guarded (and hard to get to) it really is.

In the latest video tease for Far Cry 6, a member of the development team goes into more detail about the biggest Far Cry map yet and its capital city, Esperanza. While it has been known for a long time now that Far Cry 6 is set to take place over a large and sprawling setting, fans had yet to get a closer look at Yara’s capital, Esperanza; stronghold of the game’s antagonist Antón Castillo.

When Far Cry 6 releases this fall, players will take control of guerrilla Dani Rojas. Dani has been shown to be fighting alongside the Libertad, Yara’s revolutionary group, in a bid to topple Castillo’s oppressive reign over the fictional Caribbean islands. Judging by the trailers, this has most likely been spurred on by the brutal killing of Dani’s fellow countrymen at the hands of the brutal dictator. So far, the game seems to be following the same formula as other entries in the Far Cry series. This time, however, Dani will have access to an eclectic array of weapons and “Supremos” backpacks to add to their arsenal, as well as the choice of several animal companions to join them on their mission.

And this new, hard-hitting inventory sounds like something that fans will certainly need when it finally comes to playing Far Cry 6. In the latest video promotion, shared on the Far Cry twitter account, lead game designer David Grivel went into more detail about the “biggest map we’ve ever created for a Far Cry game,” including the “heavily guarded” city of Esperanza. While Far Cry 6’s map is open world, and players could go straight to the capital at the very start of the game if they wish, Grivel advises that they should ensure that Dani is well equipped with weapons when the time comes as it is “pretty challenging.” This city is, after all, the seat of power for Antón Castillo. Grivel also shared that, in addition to Esperanza, there will be interesting locations and biomes for players to visit, with additional activities found throughout the vast world.

A lot of work has clearly gone into Far Cry 6 (and there is, undoubtedly, a lot still currently going on). It recently came to light that, while Ubisoft Toronto is the main studio linked to the game, there are in fact an incredible ten Ubisoft studios working on Far Cry 6 in total. Given the size and scope of the game, this is not all that surprising, but it is nonetheless an impressive revelation, even just from a co-ordination perspective.

Hopefully, the fruits of these labors will be worth waiting for. Far Cry 6 certainly looks set to be a colorful and chaotic caper, across a beautiful but hostile setting. With what has been shown so far, Yara will likely become somewhere that many players will spend hours traversing as they seek to uncover all of the island’s secrets and treasures, all the while planning their assault on the capital.

Far Cry 6 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on October 7, 2021.

Source: Far Cry/Twitter





