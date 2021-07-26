Far Cry 6: release date, pre-orders, trailer, gameplay, and more – VG247

Far Cry 6, like all its past iterations, is a game about war. This installation takes place on the fictional Caribbean island Yara, which has fallen from a state of island beauty to wartime horror. Dani Rojas, a military dropout, joins a guerilla resistance force to fight against the island’s dictatorship.

Ubisoft originally said it wasn’t political. A blog post on the developer’s site later admitted that the political aspects of the game were intended. But, like the hesitance to admit the game’s politicalness might suggest, there’s a unique, mature story behind the game that overrides any real-life political event it might be based on.

Here’s what you need to know about Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 release date

Watch on YouTube

Far Cry 6 releases on October 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. In fact, Ubisoft pledged to showcase gameplay on the PS4 and Xbox One before launch to prevent a Cyberpunk 2077 situation.

Far Cry 6 editions

Far Cry 6 comes in four different editions: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Edition. The standard doesn’t include anything but the base game plus the pre-order bonus if you order ahead of time.

Each tier offers more goodies than the last. Gold edition only adds on one season pass for $20. Ultimate upgrades the package to a season pass and ultimate pack, which stuffs exclusive skins and DLC content into the edition. However, the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition rolls all those prizes into one package with even more physical extras.

The Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition crams all the following items into a collector’s case:

10 Far Cry 6 stickers

64-page A4 artbook

72cm replica flamethrower with stand

Exclusive collector’s Steel Book

Map of Yara

Chorizo keyring

Selected game soundtrack

So far, the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition is only available from the Ubisoft store. Thankfully, it’s available in both the US and UK online stores.

Far Cry 6 pre-orders

Watch on YouTube

Far Cry 6 pre-orders are available for almost all the editions in both the US and UK. These links will take you straight to where you need to go with the option to pick between all different versions of the game.

US

Amazon US

GameStop

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Ubisoft Store

UK

Amazon UK

GAME

ShopTo

The Game Collection

Base

Yes, there are pre-order bonuses. Any pre-order (standard or otherwise) comes with a CD disc launcher weapon and an additional skin for Chorizo, your canine companion for this game.

Far Cry 6 gameplay

Watch on YouTube

The Far Cry 6 campaign still relies on first-person shooter elements. However, Ubisoft announced that it would also incorporate a third-person perspective into gameplay. Historically, Far Cry has always been a first-person series. It seems like only part of the game will be in third-person, but it’s still a significant decision. After all, it’s the first time Ubisoft has added a third-person perspective to Far Cry.

The gameplay trailer shows off a variety of weapons, especially in a pinch where players have to improvise with sardine cans and other makeshift weapons to survive. Players also must create distractions, fool enemies, and pull off a bunch of other harrowing missions besides killing. Imagine grooving to the Macarena as you slice through someone’s neck with a CD launcher.

Unlike past Far Cry games, there won’t be any arcade mode or level editor. That means no fanmade GoldenEye 007 recreations or any other level-building shenanigans.

Where is the dog?

Far Cry 6 features animal warfare, just like its predecessor. In case you’re new to Far Cry, that means you get a pet that helps you beat up bad guys.

Chorizo, your canine companion for this game, differs from Far Cry 5’s Boomer. He’s meant for stealth instead of directly attacking and intimidating enemies. After all, he’s a brown-black dachshund with wheels in place of his hind legs–not an Australian Sheepdog. Chorizo fetches items, plants traps, and helps with other clever tactics.

Players also have a second “pet” named Guapo, an alligator that plays a more straightforward role in an attack. Just sic him on enemies–his huge reptilian body and razor teeth will do the rest.