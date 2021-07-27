fantasy-football-rankings:-get-ready-for-draft-season-2021

With the offseason coming to an end and training camps kicking off, it’s time to start thinking about the players you want on your team when the draft clock starts.

Who do you think should be the No. 1 pick? How many running backs should go in the first round? Which rookies should be on your radar? Who is your top sleeper target?

For now, Christian McCaffrey is locked in as the consensus top overall player by our analysts. Despite being limited to only three games last season due to multiple injuries, our group sees a healthy CMC bouncing back to elite form. As for the rest of the top 10, running back is the clear position of choice — but the order is up for debate this early in the process.

Now that Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Packers, how will the reigning MVP follow up his amazing 2020 season? Will the likes of Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, and Robert Tonyan shatter their ADP expectations now that their Hall-of-Fame QB is back in the fold?

As you’re making fantasy football plans for 2021, start your draft prep by checking out the overall and positional rankings from Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, and Scott Pianowski below.

Our analysts will be updating their rankings from now until the start of the season to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros