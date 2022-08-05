Home SPORTS Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team, non-PPR
SPORTS

Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team, non-PPR

by News
4 views
fantasy-football-mock-draft:-12-team,-non-ppr

Our analysts gathered for another practice draft. How much did the non PPR format alter draft strategy?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Man United open Erik ten Hag era with...

Stafford impresses despite ‘irritating’ elbow issue

Bonilla’s famed contract fetches $180K at auction

Rose shirks sexual misconduct query at Phils fete

White Sox’s Anderson has ban cut to two...

Frustration for Liverpool’s Klopp at ’12’ after draw

Kansas City’s rapid offensive line overhaul exceeded almost...

Top Big 12 executive leaves for USC football...

Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Burrow remains out, but still involved in camp

Leave a Reply