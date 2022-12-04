Fans slam one Argentinian star in first half of Poland stalemate

Fans have taken to social media in their droves to slam one Argentinian star in their first half stalemate with Poland in Group C.

The two sides locked horns with Lionel Messi and co. needing three points to ensure that they qualify for the next round of the competition. By contrast, Poland, currently top of the group, only need a point to ensure that they qualify.

And it was the Argentines that understandably looked the more positive and proactive on the ball, with Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria both seeing efforts saved by Szczesny.

The Albiceleste were even given a golden opportunity to take the lead, and control of the game, when the Polish no.1 was deemed to have fouled Messi while coming for a cross, and a VAR review handing Messi the chance to open the scoring from the spot.

However, Szczesny redeemed himself, flinging himself to his left to keep out the Argentine magician’s strike, and sending the two sides into the half time break level at 0-0 despite the Argentinian pressure mounting.

At present, the result combined with the 0-0 stalemate between Mexico and Saudi Arabia in the other game, would be enough to see Messi and co. head through.

However, fans were quick to point to one man as the reason for Argentina’s struggles, and it wasn’t the man that missed a penalty.

Instead, they reserved their ire for teammate Rodrigo de Paul, who was deployed in a more advanced midfield role with the addition of Enzo Fernandez. But, he had a half to forget, consistently losing the ball and seeing moves break down around the Atletico Madrid man.

And, as can be seen below, it did not go unnoticed.

How is De Paul still starting for Argentina?

— Ryan McLaughlin (@RyanMcL2) November 30, 2022

De Paul is genuinely the worst footballer I’ve ever seen in my life, thank god we didn’t sign him when we was linked with him.

— Matty (@_MattyTR) November 30, 2022

Argentina down to 10 men with Rodrigo de Paul still on the pitch.

— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) November 30, 2022

I’ve seen bad midfielders before but De Paul is a discovery

— Técnico (🇸🇦🇳🇱🇪🇸) (@PrevB07Aafa) November 30, 2022

De Paul for Argentina is atrocious. Criminal to label him as a professional footballer.

— A1Chels (@A1Chels_) November 30, 2022

De Paul is not having a good tournament at all, so sloppy.

— James. (@afcjxmes) November 30, 2022

I get De Paul would kill anyone for Messi but he’s hurting this Argentina team right now

— Luke (@RollsReusReign) November 30, 2022

Rodrigo de Paul said he was coming to WC to die for Messi, I’m afraid he’ll be the one to kill Messi.

Always losing possession in midfield.

— Oluwafemi (@famochi09) November 30, 2022

