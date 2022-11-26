Fans slam officials amid penalty fury in first half of Belgium’s clash with Canada

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with the officiating during the first half of Belgium’s World Cup group E clash with Canada after the visitors were denied two penalties in the opening 45 minutes.

Canada, at their first World Cup since 1986, began the game in the ascendency, and were handed a penalty when Yannick Carassco handled inside the box, only for Alphonso Davies to see his effort saved by Thibaut Courtois.

However, the North American side continued to dominate the first half, and were denied two further penalties before Michy Batshuayi handed Belgium the lead with their first meaningful effort on target.

Firstly, in the 13th minute, an Eden Hazard pass was latched onto by a Canadian forward, only to be felled by Jan Vertonghen. However, the linesman waved for offside, despite the ball having come back from a Belgian forward and therefore playing Canada onside.

Then, in the 38th minute, Richie Laryea was brought down by Axel Witsel inside the area. The referee opted not to make a decision, instead looking to his linesman, who was unmoved. Afterwards, VAR deemed it not enough to overturn, sparking fury on social media.

Isn’t this a back pass and a pen? What did I miss?

— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 23, 2022

Canada robbed of two penalties because these officials are completely incompetent. This is why people can’t be bothered with VAR, it doesn’t fix the bad officiating.

— Pavan ⭐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐ (@PavanCFC) November 23, 2022

I get VAR being used to help referees with decisions, but it’s got to the point that they’re not even making big calls as they’re just happy to wait for guidance. #Qatar2022 #canMNT #CAN

— Joseph McBride (@_JosephMcBride) November 23, 2022

That’s a penalty! This ref is crap

— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 23, 2022

I’m sorry but that was a penalty

— Caroline Salame (@caroline_szwed) November 23, 2022

Shocking decision not to award #CAN a clear second penalty & even more shocking VAR doesn’t step in as that’s a textbook clear & obvious error.

Not to mention how on earth that’s an offside when pass came from #BEL player.

— Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) November 23, 2022

Canada should have had another penalty and continue to press Belgium into next week. Davies is playing like a man possessed.

— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) November 23, 2022

Canada dominating Belgium, robbed of 2 penalty kicks and a back pass which wasn’t, now trail Belgium. Such is football, unlucky for the Canadians.

— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 23, 2022

-:Breaking: Sir Jim Radcliffe will bid for Manchester United following Glazers’ decision to sell2022 World Cup | Germany remains at the forefront of social discourse with continued protests highlighting human rights

–