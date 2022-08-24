fans-gush-over-veteran-singer,-onyeka-onwenu,-as-she-shows-off-her-impressive-dance-move-(video)

Nigerians are gushing over popular veteran singer and songwriter, Onyeka Onwenu, after she posted a video of herself dancing gracefully on stage.

The 70-year-old singer was performing at an event recently, and she topped off her performance with a lovely dance move.

The renowned singer took to her Instagram page to share the video and it has sparked lovely reactions from her followers.

See some reactions below,

@Olufis wrote:

“I loved you since when I was a child and still do; can’t forget most of your songs, one is wait for me, baby plan with me; in partner with Sunny fide. Those were epic songs back then and one other igbo song that I love so much, not an igbo person but I could relate well with that song. Much respect Ma.”

@official_theemma wrote, “Once a performer,always a performer ❤️❤❤”

@thefavorednneka wrote, “Our pride ❤❤ My WCE 🥰🥰”

@alusi_ego_ wrote, “Greatest of all time !! Nnukwu Ada Igbo”

Watch the dance video below,

A while ago, Onyeka Onwenu opened up on her failed marriage and how she single-handedly raised her children.

The 70-year-old entertainer who got married to a Yoruba Muslim man in 1984, shared her experience during an interview with media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo.

According to the mum-of-two, she didn’t want to divorce her husband but if she didn’t end their marriage at the time she did, it would have killed her.

Her words,

“I went through it, it was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I couldn’t take it anymore, it would have killed me. I always say that that is the truth and it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.

“I raised my children from kindergarten to master’s degree. My husband didn’t pay school fees for one day, didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money but he was a nice and kind and generous man and basically, there was control where if you didn’t do the things he wanted, ‘well I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to give you money and I would like to say this to Nigerians, any man who has children, has a family and decides not to take care of them, you’ll have to answer to God.”