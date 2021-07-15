fans-gush-over-regina-daniels-as-she-shares-video-of-moment-she-got-her-nose-pierced-again

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to show off the latest stunt she just pulled to beautify herself

The billionaire wife got her nose pierced and in a TikTok video went from being scared to proudly showing it off

Fans of the actress as usual flooded her comment section with beautiful compliments both on TikTok and Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian actress and wife to billionaire businessman, Regina Daniels, has pierced her nose for what seemed to be a second time and she took fans on the short journey.

Sharing a video of the process on TikTok, the mum of one who looked absolutely gorgeous in simple cornrows and a T-shirt was hesitant to get the piercing.

Regina looks beautiful with her new piercing

Photo credit: @official_regina

Source: Instagram

She moved away a couple of times before the piercing which she proudly flaunted was finally done.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans react

The actress also shared the video on her Instagram account and it was greeted with beautiful reactions.

Read some comments below:

Lucky:

“It’s that easy dear.”

Blessingmonday13:

“You’re so beautiful.”

Steh Brayan:

“Sweet 16.”

Iamsarah_ene:

“Always looking beautiful.”

The.real.enangesther:

“You look beautiful as always.”

Gentle_frank_:

“Of course you did!”

Baba_gee56:

“Omo people fine ooh. Da*mn.”

Tjbiggzz:

“Beauty!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Regina’s parents come together for Munir’s birthday

Regina Daniels was over the moon when her son, Munir, turned one on June 29.

The actress took to social media to count down to the joyous occasion and carried fans along by sharing videos from the preparation.

Out to celebrate with their grandson were her estranged parents, Jude Ogeogwu and her filmmaker mother, Rita Daniels.

The billionaire wife was definitely happy and excited to see her parents put their differences aside for the sake of Munir.

Source: .