Home ENTERTAINMENT Fans gift BBNaija’s Prince a house – P.M. News
ENTERTAINMENT

Fans gift BBNaija’s Prince a house – P.M. News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fans-gift-bbnaija’s-prince-a-house-–-pm.-news

Prince Nelson Enwerem BB.’s Prince Nelson Enwerem

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Prince has become a fan favourite since he rose to stardom at the BB. reality show and they have consistently been supporting him.

To show their love and dedication to making him happy, his fan base decided to put a smile on his face by showering him a house worth millions of naira.

Prince who couldn’t hide his excitement took to social media to share the moment the gift was delivered to him.

Sharing the video, Prince stated that he slept as a tenant but his fans ensured that he woke up as landlord.

Related

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Horoscope today August 1, 2021: Capricorn folks likely...

End Of Days Is The Only Movie Where...

Every Classic Horror Movie Referenced In Shaun Of...

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival At Paramount+ Likely Dead, Star...

Love Island star announces surprise royal connection –...

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ named best music video of all...

Nigerian rapper Erigga floats record label – P.M....

Taylor Swift emotional song ‘Ronan’ on cancer patients...

Jimmy Savile: 10 years on, what has changed...

New film on gay Indo-Canadians explores the challenges...

Leave a Reply