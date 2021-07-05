Fans gift BBNaija’s Neo Mercedes Benz, N2m – P.M. News

BB.’s Neo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former housemate of BB . reality TV show, Neo Akpofure popularly known as Neo, has gotten a car gift from his fans for his birthday.

The reality TV star who recently turned 27 was also gifted N2M.

In a series of photos shared on social media, the reality TV star was spotted receiving the gifts from his loyal fans.

BB.’s Neo gets Mercedes Benz and N2m from fans

Neo joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

From Bam Bam, Laycon to Tacha, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

From struggling to pay his one-bedroom apartment rent, Neo has became a landlord in Lagos.

Neo is from Delta State.