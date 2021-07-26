fans-gather-to-take-selfie-as-super-eagles-legend-emenike-spotted-partying-with-ay-comedian-in-dubai

Emmanuel Emenike became an instant rave at a Dubai club after the former Super Eagles striker took time to unwind

The AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer was spotted alongside popular Nigerian comedian ‘AY’ at a night club in the Emirates’ city

Immediately they arrived at the facility, quite a number of fans mobbed the Nigerian stars as they took turn to take selfies

A huge number of fans thronged a Dubai based club just to catch a glimpse of former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike and popular comedian and actor ‘AY’.

Emenike who inspired the Super Eagles to AFCON 2013 glory is currently in the Emirates’ city to relax and take time off his very busy schedule.

And visiting a night club to unwind, fans could not have enough of the 34-year-old as they frolicked around him – as his presence also helped to light up the party.

Emenike takes time off to relax in Dubai.

Also spotted in a clip shared by Emenike on his Instagram handle is Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun famously known as ‘AY’.

The Nigerian stars could barely have their own time as fun seekers, as well as other fans, took time to take selfies.

Emenike earlier posted adorable picture of himself and elder brother Ebuka chilling in Dubai days after attending the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba.

The burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra state was the major talk in Nigeria and other parts of the world considering how massive amount was spent

In the photo, the big Nigerian striker posted, he can be seen in relaxed mood together with his elder brother who looks so awesome.

Between the year 2011-2015, Emmanuel Emenike played 37 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was in the squad that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Emenike set to launch massive hotel

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Emenike has begun construction of a multi-million naira hotel and is set to be launched in the coming months, Instagram.

Skeletal photos of the building were released on social media and it shows work is still ongoing in the three-storey facility.

The luxury hotel will be added to one of the striker’s elephant projects since calling it quits in his footballing career.

Ahmed Musa flaunts G-Wagon

. earlier reported that Ahmed Musa has always identified with his faith, Islam as he stepped out in style for Eid-Mubarak celebrations.

The newly-married Musa took a photo wearing a white native attire with a friend and behind him was his expensive G-Wagon.

The 28-year-old ended his loan spell with Nigerian Professional League side Kano Pillars and reports from bioreports claim the pacy-forward could be heading to Turkey to sign for Fatih Karagumruk as a free agent.

He made nine appearances for the Kano-based club and provided one assist before his short spell expired.

