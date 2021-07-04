Fans Choose Big Red Machine’s ‘Renegade’ Featuring Taylor Swift as This Week’s Favorite New Music – Billboard

This isn’t the first time the trio has teamed up. Dessner co-wrote and co-produced the bulk of Swift’s blockbuster 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, and Vernon was featured on and co-wrote Folklore‘s “Exile” and Evermore‘s title track.

This time around, Swift joins Big Red Machine for one of three songs recently released from the band’s second full-length album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The set is scheduled for release on Aug. 27 through Jagjaguwar/37d03d.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 10% of the vote was jxdn’s debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow. Produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the former TikTok phenom’s new set delivers the hooks, angst and gleefully sneering charisma of jxdn’s early hits. Elsewhere, songs like “One Minute” recal the sugary highs of mid-period Blink-182 and “Wanna Be” smartly brings Machine Gun Kelly to the mosh pit.

