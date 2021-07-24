Fans Are Celebrating Kanye West & Jay-Z Reuniting For New Album ‘Donda’ – HuffPost

Longtime friends Kanye West and Jay-Z have reunited for West’s new album, much to the excitement of the rappers’ fans.

People were quick to notice Jay-Z’s surprise verse in “Donda” during West’s live listening event for the album, which took place in front of a crowd in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium and streamed live on Apple Music on Thursday night.

Jay-Z recorded his verse just hours before the listening event, according to a tweet from his recording engineer, Young Guru.

His verse referenced his public falling out with West; their 2011 album, “Watch the Throne;” West’s stated support for former President Donald Trump; and the Chicago rapper’s late mother, Donda West, for whom the album is named:

“Hold up Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road Told him stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home Not me with all of these sins casting stones This might be the return of the throne.”

Fans were excited about the New York rapper’s verse since West and Jay-Z have had their differences in recent years. In 2016, West lashed out against Jay-Z and Beyoncé in a rant onstage during his Saint Pablo tour.

Jay-Z addressed West’s rant in his 2017 album “4:44” and told The bioreports Style Magazine that year that their relationship was “complicated,” but that West was his “brother” nonetheless.

West’s much-anticipated album “Donda” was scheduled to drop on Friday, with fans anxiously checking streaming services for its arrival on Thursday at midnight. As of publication time early Friday evening, the album has yet to be released.

In the meantime, fans are celebrating the two rappers’ reunion:

— Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) July 23, 2021

— Kwesi Aidan ♐ 🇬🇭🏹 (@AJTaylson) July 23, 2021

Sitting here listening to Jay-Z and Kanye back together again. pic.twitter.com/nZR4GTsx5P — Lady Debo (@MrsGifunasty) July 23, 2021

Me seeing Kanye West and Jay-Z on a track together again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/m6Q4Oif42S — Hendrix Magley (@TweetsOfHendrix) July 23, 2021

Hearing Kanye and Jay-Z on a track together again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/bVdxqAA4hy — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) July 23, 2021