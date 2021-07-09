fans-angry-as-photo-shows-controversial-moment-england-‘got’-help-from-a-supporter-during-win-against-denmark

Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form against England on Wednesday, July 7

He however conceded against Harry Kane after initially saving the striker’s penalty

Fans noted that there was a laser pointed at the Denmark keeper moments before Kane struck his penalty

Fans watching the England-Denmark game on Wednesday, July 7, made a strange observation during the penalty that knocked the Danes out of the Euros.

Harry Kane scored against Kasper Schmeichel but the Dane initially saved his penalty. Photo by Kaz Photography.

Source: Getty Images

England went through to the final courtesy of a 2-1 win which had to come in extra time after Denmark did a good job in subduing the Three Lions.

Kasper Schmeichel was particularly in inspired form on the night and made some excellent saves to keep out the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire.

However, when England were awarded a penalty in first half of extra time, the Leicester City keeper saved Harry Kane’s penalty but was unable to keep out the follow-up.

Hawk-eyed fans however noted something sinister in the build-up to Kane taking the penalty as Kasper Schmeichel had a laser pointed at his face seconds before the penalty was taken.

Credit has to be given to the Denmark goalkeeper, who did not allow himself to get distracted by the laser, which presumably came from an England fan who wanted to steal some of his concentration.

England fans have been on the spot in recent weeks since they were allowed back to stadiums.

In the round of 16 clash against Germany on June 29, some of the fans jeers as the German national anthem played, an incident which played out again in the Denmark game.

Controversy surrounding England’s penalty

There was further controversy surrounding the play which went on moments before Sterling went down in the Denmark penalty area.

Sections of fans noted a second ball in the pitch, an incident which should have warranted the game to be paused briefly and possibly restarted through a drop-ball.

Earlier, . reported that England’s victory over Denmark has generated controversies as some fans believe the match official should have halted play moments before Raheem Sterling won a penalty.

A second ball was spotted on the pitch before the Manchester City star went down in the danger area and then the referee pointed to the spot.

England are through to the final of Euro 2020, breaking a 55-year-jinx having reached a major final last in 1966.

