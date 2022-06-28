fani-kayode-advises-nigerians-as-gov-matawalle-directs-residents-to-acquire-gun

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a statement credited to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State directing residents of the state to acquire guns.

Governor Matawalle had said the state government relied on an extant legislation to direct residents to acquire weapons to defend themselves.

He said the measure was meant “to encourage the communities suffering almost daily from the inhuman aggressions from the bandits to acquire firearms to defend their communities.”

Matawalle’s statement has, however, generated diverse reactions from Nigerians who kicked against the directive.

Writing on his Twitter page, Fani Kayode urged citizens to protect their families if security agencies cannot protect them.

“I do not understand what the fuss is about @Bellomatawalle1 saying that the people of Zamfara must get guns to defend themselves against terrorists.

“If the security agencies cannot protect you & your family you MUST do so yourself.

“You cannot fight AK 47’S with pitchforks.”