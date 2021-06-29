Fan View: Mbappe needed to be humbled – mixed reactions after France’s elimination

The PSG star missed a decisive penalty which contributed to Les Bleus’ exit from Euro 2020

Football lovers in Africa have taken to their social media accounts to react differently after France striker Kylian Mbappe’s costly miss against Switzerland in the Euro 2020.

The star-studded Les Bleus came into the match as favourites but it was the Swiss team who scored first through Haris Seferovic after 15 minutes. Karim Benzema struck twice in the 57th and 59th minutes to give his team a lead before Paul Pogba made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to go.

The Swiss fought back and Seferovic completed his brace in the 81st minute before Mario Gavranovic struck in stoppage time to send the game to extra time.

After failing to get the winner in extra time, penalties were used to decide who advances to the quarters.

Switzerland converted their spot-kicks through Gavranovic, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Vargas, and Admir Mehmedi.

Their opponents scored through Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, and Presnel Kimpembe before the PSG attacker failed to beat the goalkeeper, contributing to his team’s elimination from the competition.

Here are the highlights of the reaction by African football fans.

I feel like mbappe deserved that he was getting to arrogant and needed to be humbled — ~Billy jean billy jean~ (@BillBrent9) June 29, 2021

Haha on the contrary it seems Mbappe is Deschamps favorite! Even if he wasted a million chances he is guaranteed place in starting 11 is permanent. — Kenny Ken (@ken_kenniest) June 29, 2021

You can’t talk about mbappe because he is not Werner☺ — Noble boy 😎 (@KipkiruiPascal) June 29, 2021

#Switzerland won because Mbappe lost his penalty and a few open chances. Stop forcing these agenda against Paul Pogba. When United lost in the #UEL earlier, everyone focused on De Gea’s inability to save a penalty, not who didn’t score during 120 minutes. — Son Of Africa 🌍 🇰🇪 (@iSteeveKe) June 29, 2021

Mbappé seriously needed to be humbled ..I’m a happy man — Onyango (@Romans_Paul49) June 29, 2021

It goes without saying Giroud outperformed Mbappe in EURO2020 with 0 G/A in the tournament. — Coolbreeze (@Sudif_) June 29, 2021

Then you look at mbappe penalty then you wonder — Kenynise254 (@achorsenior) June 29, 2021

Seems like Mbappe’s tournament was always going to end like this based on how it started. 🙁 — Kamande Wambui (@Kamandeh_) June 29, 2021

Xhaka is world class! He contained Mbappe and outclassed Pogba with sleak long passes! The defence failed France. Mbappe had a bad day⚽ — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) June 29, 2021

Mbappe needs to work on his skill set on the ball, timing of runs and positioning or he risks being the more expensive Theo Walcott. Pace and vibes. — Badger (@The_Kanyi) June 29, 2021

😂😂Wish English media could protect their starboys same way French media has protected Mbappé — Marvo🔱 (@blurry_space) June 29, 2021