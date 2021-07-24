Fan View: ‘Could this be the beginning of something special?’ – Sancho’s Manchester United move excites fans

The 21-year-old sealed his transfer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead of the 2021-22 season

Manchester United fans in Africa were excited after news of the club’s signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old, who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, was finally unveiled on Friday for a fee of £73 million ($101m).

Sancho, who was in the England squad that lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, completed his medical and agreed personal terms, becoming the first signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer ahead of the new season.

His arrival at Old Trafford means United, who finished second to Manchester City last season on the Premier League table, will boast an impressive forward line that includes Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial.

United fans have received the news of Sancho with joy but others feel the new signing could be a “flop like Alex Sanchez” who joined from Arsenal.

Below are the best African reactions to Friday’s development.

OFFICIAL: Jadon Sancho will wear the no.25 shirt this season as Edison Cavani keeps the no.7 #️⃣ Happy with that, Man United fans? pic.twitter.com/gsjlmYMhwN — Adansi Bonna Frederick (@adansi_bonna) July 23, 2021

Jadon Sancho will wear the number 25, while Edison Cavani will keep the number 7 shirt at Man. Utd.

Sancho is now the second most expensive English footballer, the most expensive English footballer is Harry Maguire.#SportsArenake pic.twitter.com/bc430SVSE8 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 23, 2021

Official. Confirmed. Here-we-go. Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United until June 2026 + option until 2027. “The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad”. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Wf6dROO351 — irungu (@monyomo_Bespa) July 24, 2021