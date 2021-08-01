fan-view:-‘congratulations-kaizer-chiefs,-now-orlando-pirates-must-retain-mtn8-and-win-psl-title’

Amakhosi’s win over their biggest rivals sent social media into overdrive as the fans reacted to the Soweto Derby encounter

Kaizer Chiefs grabbed the bragging rights after claiming a 4-3 win over their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on penalties in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup match on Sunday.

The win saw Amakhosi clinch the high-profile pre-season trophy for the first time since 2017 after the entertaining match which ended in a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium.

New Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen impressed with his penalty-saving skills as he denied Ntsekelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste during the penalty shootout.

Editors’ Picks Differing paths, same expectations: Winning all that matters for USMNT & Mexico in Gold Cup final

Recall Rapinoe & Co. or stick with surprise stars – How will the USWNT line up vs Canada?

‘The week was crazy!’ – Inter kit sponsor Socios stunned by design backlash

Press-ups, quizzes and Love Island – Inside Liverpool’s ‘unique’ pre-season camp

Many supporters took to social media to react to the match with Chiefs fans expressing their happiness, while the Pirates faithful discussed what went wrong for their team.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the Soweto Derby clash:

Congratulations to Chiefs. Now Pirates must defend MTN8 and win the League. — Billy Bhaxha 🇿🇦 (@billyx2010) August 1, 2021

— Mzwandile Magwaza (@mzwaMGZ) August 1, 2021

Peterson stepped up, he trained for the whole season without a game yet become the hero of the day. He was thrown in the deep end and DELIVERED. Shout out to Peterson @KaizerChiefs and a big shout out to @IIKHUNE_32_16 for shutting up those who stopped believing in him ✌️ — Josta Dladla (@_JostaDladla) August 1, 2021

Finally KAIZER CHIEFS DNA runs through, Chiefs must connect dots from midfield to strikers so to make this interesting, I have been longing for vuvuzela, its a start KHOSI FAMILY 🇿🇦🌹🌷💐💯✌️✌️✌️♥️♥️♥️CAFCL MADALIST pic.twitter.com/ud0X8feFiT — Masedi Mmola (@MasediMmola) August 1, 2021

I put my head on the block and say Kaizer Chiefs will win at least 1 knock out trophy and challenge for the league this season. 🤞#CarlingCup — Kleva Blek (@tendani1yahooc1) August 1, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season uThando Noxolo✌🏿🖤💛 — #FreeJacobZuma (@SS_Mogashoa) August 1, 2021

It’s very Kaizer Chiefs to win a preseason Carling Cup but not a champions league 🙂 — Kuda (@justkuda) August 1, 2021

This New Kaizer Chiefs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SKHANDA BANTWANA (@NtwanaKasi_) August 1, 2021