Fan-Made Movie Posters Show What A Mass Effect Film Could Look Like – GameRant

Given the ongoing trend of video games being made into feature films, it’s hard to believe that Mass Effect has not yet gotten its own big-screen adaptation. Still, the hope for a Mass Effect film remains alive today, and some people have even put forth a slew of fan-made art and renderings to bring the fantasy to life.

One super fan created a collection of Mass Effect movie posters and they are certainly impressive. The artist, who goes by the handle Xam3l on Reddit, took inspiration from the upcoming sci-fi thriller Dune, which recently released a series of movie posters dedicated to each main character in the story. Xam3l said he wanted to remix the Dune art style, opting for a more serious spin compared to the memes seen online. Luckily, he had taken hundreds of photos while playing the Legendary Edition on Series X, so he had plenty to work with.

His Mass Effect movie posters feature some fan favorites from the video game plus their monikers, including Commander Shepard (The Spectre), Garrus Vakarian (Archangel), Liara T’Soni (The Shadow Broker), Jack (Subject Zero), Thane (The Assassin), Legion (The Machine), Javik (The Prothean) and even Edi (The Rogue AI). He took the photos using the Legendary Edition‘s photo mode, then edited them on Photoshop by adding text and fiddling with the color grades. The final products look like they could actually be used as .imate promotional materials for a Mass Effect film, though Xam3l says he would still like to continue working on his craft.

Initially, a movie for the Mass Effect video game made a lot of sense. Over fourteen years, the team at BioWare had built an extensive world and established a solid storyline that everybody could get behind. Then, in 2010, it seemed that it was all systems go when Legendary announced it would be producing the film for Warner Bros., but it was ultimately dropped to the dismay of many excited fans.

Mac Walters, the project director for the Legendary Edition, had previously explained that the film never got off the ground because the creative team did not know how to fit the story into two hours. There were plans to cancel the film in favor of a TV project, however, given that they would have had to start from square one again, the idea was scrapped entirely.

At this point, it’s unclear whether any studio today will take on the herculean task of adapting Mass Effect… but fans can always dream, right?

Dune comes out in theaters on October 1, 2021.

Source: Xam3l | Reddit

