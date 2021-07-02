fan-gets-free-flight-ticket,-supply-of-energy-drink,-accommodation-for-his-celebration-during-euro-2020

Swiss fan Luca Loutenbach has won the hearts of many with his celebration styles and emotions at EURO 2020 championship

Luca Loutenbach was particularly impressive in the round of 16 encounter between France and Switzerland

Many organisations are now interested in partnering with him as they were impressed with his styles so far at EURO 2020

Swiss football fan Luca Loutenbach is the man of the moment who has made name for himself at the ongoing EURO 2020 with his superb ways of celebration and drama at the stands.

He caught the attention of many during the round of 16 clash between France and Switzerland in which his country came back from 3-1 down to level things up before winning on penalties.

The demonstration of Luca Loutenbach during the EURO 2020 knockout game between France and Switzerland has now made him to land some good offers.

Swiss fan Luca Loutenbach in action at EURO 2020 competition.

According to the report on Marca and Daily Mail, the first firm to contact Luca was Swiss Air who paid for him to fly to St Petersburg to watch Switzerland play Spain in the quarter-final.

The encounter will be played on Friday night, July 2, and it will give Luca another chance to exhibit his talents which is gradually making him famous.

Loutenbach will also be handed freebies by Red Bull, and a holiday courtesy of the Swiss Tourist Board.

Also, Swiss Public Health office are said to have contacted Luca as they want him to be the face of their vaccination project which will be another landmark achievement for the football fan.

