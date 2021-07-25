Fan Art Imagines Epic Fight Between Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam And Atom Smasher – GameRant

Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam recently wrapped production, but it will still be a long time before fans can see Dwayne Johnson in action as the titular anti-hero. Fortunately, a talented fan artist may help make the wait less unbearable with artwork that imagines a potential showdown between Black Adam and the Justice Society of America’s Atom Smasher.

While Black Adam will mark Johnson’s long-awaited debut as the iconic DC character, the upcoming film will also introduce at least four members of the Justice Society of America. These members include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

While story details and the nature of the JSA’s role remain under wraps, it is safe to assume that the superhero team will prove to be a foil for Johnson’s Black Adam. In the aforementioned artwork, created by the artist known as Datrintiart, Black Adam can be seen in a fistfight against Atom Smasher. Although the JSA hero towers over Black Adam as a result of his ability to alter the size and density of his body, the DC anti-hero’s super strength allows him to remain a more-than-formidible adversary. In the caption, Datrintiart noted that they are excited to see Teth-Adam, the true name of Black Adam, in action.

Fans have been waiting to see Johnson’s take on Black Adam ever since he was cast in the role for Shazam! during the early stages of the film’s development. However, Warner Bros. executives later opted to give Black Adam his own film, with the potential for the anti-hero and Shazam to meet in a future project. At one point there were plans to introduce Johnson’s Black Adam in the first Suicide Squad film, where he would have been revealed as the weapon of mass destruction the team has been tasked with tracking down. However, this storyline was developed when director Gavin O’Connor was on board to helm the film and the idea was dropped after he left the project.

While Johnson’s Black Adam film became a priority following the success of Shazam!, the project was met with yet another delay once the COVID-19 threw a wrench in Warner Bros. and DC’s plans to begin production in 2020. Fortunately for fans, filming finally began in April 2020 and Warner Bros. officially set a release date for the following year.

Now all fans have to do is endure another year, then Black Adams’s long-awaited introduction to the DCEU will finally become a reality. However, there is still some question as to whether or not Black Adam and Shazam will meet each other any time soon.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

