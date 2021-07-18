Home NEWS Famous broadcaster, traditional ruler, Dapo Oshin is dead
Famous broadcaster, traditional ruler, Dapo Oshin is dead

A popular broadcaster, Dapo Oshin has passed away at the age of 42.

bioreports gathered that the radio and television personality died on Saturday.

He was a traditional ruler – the Onitomu of Ito-Omu in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos.

Oshin died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, the state capital.

His remains have been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The deceased reportedly battled with high blood pressure for some time before he succumbed.

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the late Oshin.

Olawale Olaleye, a journalist, in a Facebook post said the news of the demise was traumatizing.

“No one could have seen this coming. You were a very good man. Easy going and always smiling. I’d never seen your angry side. Not once!

“Death has taken you away with your gorgeous and infectious smile. A decent broadcaster and master of ceremony par excellence, you played safe and fair as much as you could,” he said.

Olawale added that Oshin’s time on earth might have been brief, but it was “fun-filled and memorable”.

