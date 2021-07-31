Home News America Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing
News America

Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
family:-zydeco-musician-chris-ardoin-shot-while-performing

A Zydeco musician has been shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana

July 31, 2021, 9:17 PM

2 min read

COLFAX, La. — A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement posted early Saturday on Facebook.

Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot, his wife, Kerri, posted on his official Facebook page.

“Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage,” she wrote. “Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!!! Thanks.”

The shooting happened in Colfax at Louisiana Mudfest, an ATV and mudding park, The Advocate reported.

Ardoin was slated as the Friday headliner, with Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers scheduled to perform Saturday night. Lil Nate posted on Facebook on Saturday that his group had canceled their performance.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they responded to the park after receiving reports of multiple people shooting into a crowd. They said two people were struck by the gunfire and suffered moderate injuries, including a 14-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office said hundreds of vehicles tried to leave at once as people fled in panic.

Two people armed with guns were arrested but their identities have not been released and police have not said whether they are accused in the shootings that injured Ardoin and the teenager.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs stuns field to win...

Analysis: Unvaccinated don’t fear virus despite being most...

Fauci warns ‘things are going to get worse’...

Key moments Olympic Games: Dressel wins gold, USA...

With the spectre of Usain Bolt gone, the...

Taliban threaten first provincial capital as fighting intensifies...

Xander Schauffele wins gold medal for Team USA...

A meter-wide starfish could save this underwater forest

Africa’s most populous city is battling floods and...

The make-or-break tourism label it takes years to...

Leave a Reply