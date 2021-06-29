family-surprised-after-n20.5trn-was-mistakenly-sent-to-their-account,-money-stayed-for-4-days-before-reversal

Darren James and his family will always live knowing that their account once held $50 billion (N20,525,000,000,000)

This happened after his wife discovered that the bank had mistakenly credited that amount to her account

Despite calling Chase Bank, the money remained in their account for four days before the error was corrected

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The family of Darren James had a taste of being dollar billionaires, albeit for a short period, when his wife’s bank erroneously credited her account with $50 billion (N20,525,000,000,000).

According to 47-year-old James, his wife called to inform him that he needed to sit down before she gave him the unexpected news.

Images for illustration purposes. Source: Getty Images/Darren James.

.

When he did, she informed him that the billions had been deposited on her account, after which she showed him the bank balance on phone upon getting home.

Informed Chase Bank

James reached out to Chase bank where he alerted the officials about the unexpected deposit.

James told the media, as reported by Newsweek:

“It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I’ve never seen that many zeros in my life. I wasn’t going to keep it.”

He is, however, quick to admit that before making the call, he considered the possibility of a rich relative leaving them the money in inheritance.

They could not place a finger on anyone in their circle who could have such an amount of money, prompting them to inform the bank to direct it to the correct account.

He told Fox TV:

“We knew it wasn’t ours. We didn’t earn it, so we couldn’t do anything with it.”

Reversed

After staying in the account for four days, the bank finally corrected the error but the family is yet to be informed how or why that happened.

The family is concerned that the error could potentially mean their bank account is compromised.

James adds that as much as the money was not theirs, those four days gave them the amazing feeling of being among the richest people in their country.

“There’s enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others,” James responded when asked what he could do if the money was his.”

Not for Spending

As much as such errors are normal with banking, the law prohibits recipients of such finances from keeping or withdrawing them.

Individuals who spend such money are usually at risk of being charged with theft or receiving stolen property.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A Nigerian woman also demonstrated honesty

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a woman in Enugu state, Josephine Nchetaka Chukujama Eze, showed the true meaning of honesty as she returned almost N14 million that was mistakenly paid into her account.

Her husband, a journalist, and lawyer, Chukujama Eze, disclosed it as he praised his wife for the virtue she exhibited.

In a letter he addressed to the media, he said that he decided to celebrate her not because it is her birthday, but because she did a thing that made him very proud of her.

Source: .