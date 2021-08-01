family-reveals-cause-of-actress-rachel-oniga’s-death

Family of Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga has revealed that she died after battling a heart condition.

The family said contrary to report that the 64-year-old died of COVID-19, she battled a heart disease for a short period before her demise.

A statement by the deceased’s sister, Deaconess Toyin Odusote, stated that there family will announce her burial arrangement in due course.

“With a heavy heart and total submission to God, we write to announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother and grandmother, Chief Rachel Tabuno Oniga .

“ She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64 , on Friday, July 30, 2021 at about 10 pm.

‘You’ve completely blindsided me’ – Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwo, others react to Rachel Oniga’s death

“ Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died of COVID-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died of heart related issue, an ailment she battled for a short period before her demise.

“We accept her sudden transition as God’s design and we see it as a function of a race of life well finished.

“Painful as it may, we accept it in good faith and total submission to her Maker.

“We, therefore, desire to be allowed to mourn her death privately for now, as we do cause with deep sense of respect for her soul and the glorious life she lived. “