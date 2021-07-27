family:-last-victim-identified-in-florida-condo-building-collapse

-
Last victim identified at condo collapse site
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse
The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives and became the largest non-hurricane related emergency response in state history. Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last to be identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait.
The final victim of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, has been identified
The last victim of the June 24 condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., has been identified, a relative confirmed Monday to the Associated Press. The latest: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed at a press conference Monday afternoon that 98 people died in the condo collapse, and all have been identified.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free”All 97 persons for whom we had missing persons reports have been recovered,
Newborn orangutan boosts hope for conservationists
Two weeks ago, 12-year-old Tanna, one of three orangutans at the zoo, delivered a ginger female baby after more than a decade of no births.The father, 11-year-old Rahamim, was the last orangutan to be born at the zoo, before the new offspring was born.”We are very happy for this little girl, she is a very important addition to the breeding programme, the European Breeding Programme of orangutans so we can help and save the species from extinction in the nature,” said zoologist, Keren Or.For days the baby orangutan was hidden under her mother’s red fur.But more recently, after Tanna started to gain confidence, the baby, attached to her body, appeared more visible.
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including four children, authorities said. The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality
(Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.