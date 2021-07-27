family:-last-victim-identified-in-florida-condo-building-collapse

Reuters Videos

Newborn orangutan boosts hope for conservationists

Two weeks ago, 12-year-old Tanna, one of three orangutans at the zoo, delivered a ginger female baby after more than a decade of no births.The father, 11-year-old Rahamim, was the last orangutan to be born at the zoo, before the new offspring was born.”We are very happy for this little girl, she is a very important addition to the breeding programme, the European Breeding Programme of orangutans so we can help and save the species from extinction in the nature,” said zoologist, Keren Or.For days the baby orangutan was hidden under her mother’s red fur.But more recently, after Tanna started to gain confidence, the baby, attached to her body, appeared more visible.