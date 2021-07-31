After over two days on life support, 30-year-old Saheed Olabomi, who was allegedly shot by a riot policeman in Osogbo, Osun State, had passed on.

City Round learnt that the death occurred at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was on admission since Tuesday evening.

Elder brother of the late Olabomi, Mojeed Oyedele, confirmed his death, adding that he died on Thursday.

He said Olabomi failed to recover from the gunshot injury, despite spending the better part of his stay at the hospital on life support.

The deceased, a father of two, was said to have carried a passenger going towards Old Oba Road, Osogbo, when he ran into traffic and some riot policemen deployed to the area to clear the road.

The riot policemen were said to be leaving the area, when they fired some shots into the air, one of which hit Olabomi in the face.

Oloyede said the deceased’s mother suffered shock when the news of his death was broken to her.

He said, “When Olabomi’s mother heard about the demise of her son, her health deteriorated. She suffered shock and was taken to a hospital. He died around 8:15 pm (Thursday). He was immediately taken to the morgue. The plan to bury him has not been concluded. The family is sad over the matter. The wife of Saheed (Olabomi) and relatives have been crying since yesterday (Thursday).

“The family is aggrieved with the police. Saheed has a wife and two children. He was the one taking care of her mother.”

Asked about the family’s plan, Oyedele further said that the relations of the deceased would meet to decide on that.

He said, “The Aragbiji of Iragbiji land is involved in the matter because we are of the same family. The family is having a meeting with the monarch now. The deceased studied Business Administration at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. He earned an Ordinary National Diploma.’’

