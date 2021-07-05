family-arrests-wife-of-late-socialite,-kayode-badru-for-allegedly-conspiring-with-his-pastor-to-burn-him-to-death

The family of late Lagos socialite, Kayode Badru has reportedly arrested his widow for allegedly conspiring with his pastor to burn him to death.

It can be recalled that the Dubai based Nigerian socialite died from a fire incident in May 2021 during a prayer session at a Celestial Church in Lagos.

According to report, “He was holding a candle then the prophet of the church, Felix Alebiosu, sprayed perfume on his body from his head to toe. Within a few minutes, his body caught fire. He suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital in Gbagada, Lagos, where he died hours later.”

The wife of late Kayode, Kofoworola Badru has alleged that following her husband’s death, his family accused her of conspiring with his pastor to burn him to death because of his property.

She noted that her husbands brother, Gbenga Badru assaulted her and wrote a petition against her at the police station.

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of two said,