family-announces-burial-rites-for-super-tv-ceo,-usifo-ataga

The remains of late Micheal Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, will be buried on Friday at the Ebonyi vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recall that Ataga was murdered in a Short let apartment on 19, Adewale Oshin street, Lekki area of Lagos, on June 15, 2021.

The prime suspect in the murder case is a 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinmma Ojukwu, who was with him at the apartment.

Chidinmma had earlier confessed to the murder while being paraded by the police, before changing the narrative that she had gone to get food and some drugs on that fateful day, only to meet Usifo in the pool of his blood, dead, on arrival.

The bereaved family disclosed the programme for the burial to include:

Service of Songs, which will hold on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Incubator, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Funeral service, which will hold the next day, (Friday, July 30, 2021) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos.

His remains will be interred on the same day.