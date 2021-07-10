Home WORLD NEWS Fame, fiery speeches and fake names : On Giannis Antetokounmpo, a reluctant superstar and his first Finals… – The Athletic
Fame, fiery speeches and fake names : On Giannis Antetokounmpo, a reluctant superstar and his first Finals… – The Athletic

PHOENIX — If only for a moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his anonymity back on Monday night.

It was getting late inside a hotel on the outskirts of Phoenix, where the NBA’s most reluctant superstar returned from a day full of rehab and walked through the lobby in the kind of normal way that would later qualify as huge news. He was just six days removed from that terrifying fall in Atlanta, when his left leg bent backwards like a plastic spoon that somehow didn’t break and he would later go to bed believing he was out for a year.

Yet here he was on the eve of his first Finals, his stunning return against the Phoenix Suns quietly in the works, facing an obstacle of a very different kind as midnight neared: He had lost his room key.

