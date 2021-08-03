Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump wrote the music for an upcoming Spider-Man cartoon – The A.V. Club

Patrick Stump Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

According to Billboard, Fall Out Boy member Patrick Stump “created all the music” for an upcoming Disney Junior series called Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends, and while the show itself certainly seems like it’s targeting a significantly younger audience than the average Spider-Man thing Stump makes it sound like he had a whole lot of fun putting the music together. For the theme song, he said he tried to capture the “frenetic energy” that Spider-Man has when he swings around, and even when he has finished putting together, he kept wanting to go back and add more elements because he was so excited—for example, he learned how to play trumpet just because he thought it would be fun to add some trumpet sounds to the show’s music.



You’ll have to go to Billboard to hear some clips of the music, but you may be surprised to learn that they sound kind of like Fall Out Boy. Maybe that’s just because it’s Patrick Stump singing, but maybe it’s also because you can take the boy out of the Fall Out Boy but not the Fall Out Boy out of the boy. Also, while we’re here, Fall Out Boy really should’ve written more songs about Spider-Man as it is, especially since the chorus to “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” lends itself really nicely to being about him (“I’m a Spider-Man, and the webs I weave are/oh so intricate, oh so intricate”).

On a loosely related note, we can’t resist pointing out that Fall Out Boy (the band) is named after Fallout Boy (Radioactive Man’s superhero sidekick from The Simpsons), and thanks to Disney buying Fox, this is technically sort of the first canonical crossover between Radioactive Man and Spider-Man. If you argue that Leia Organa is now a Disney Princess, that means Fallout Boy is an Avenger! Jiminy jillikers!