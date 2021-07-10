falcons-linebacker-barkevious-mingo-arrested-for-alleged-‘indecency-with-a-child’

Barkevious Mingo played for the Bears before signing with the Falcons in the offseason. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday for alleged “indecency with a child,” according to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

Mingo was reportedly arrested by the Arlington Police Department on Thursday. He was booked for “indecency with a child, sexual contact.” That is a felony in Texas. It can carry up to 20 years in prison depending on whether it’s a second- or third-degree charge.

Mingo was held in Tarrant County jail, but was able to post his $25,000 bond Friday, according to Tarrant County bond records.

Mingo has spent eight seasons in the NFL. He has played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before signing with Atlanta in the offseason.

The Falcons have not commented on the situation.

