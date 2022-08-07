Falconets land in Costa Rica for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets have arrived Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The players and their officials arrived their base in San Jose on Saturday night after a brief stop in Bogota, Colombia.

Chris Danjuma’s girls will face France, South Korea and. Canada in Group C.

The Falconets will take on France in their opening game on August 12.

The West Africans, who are making their 10th appearance in the competition, finished as runners-up in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

The biennial competition will run from August 10 to August 28.