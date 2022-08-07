Home Uncategorized Falconets land in Costa Rica for U-20 Women’s World Cup
Uncategorized

Falconets land in Costa Rica for U-20 Women’s World Cup

by News
1 views

Nigeria’s Falconets have arrived Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The players and their officials arrived their base in San Jose on Saturday night after a brief stop in Bogota, Colombia.

Chris Danjuma’s girls will face France, South Korea and. Canada in Group C.

The Falconets will take on France in their opening game on August 12.

The West Africans, who are making their 10th appearance in the competition, finished as runners-up in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

The biennial competition will run from August 10 to August 28.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ben & Jerry’s to Take On Owner Over...

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Timeline: Israel’s attacks on Gaza since 2005

Baghel seeks extension of GST compensation for 5...

BBNaija: Chomzy sets Level Two house on fire...

Abductors Of Ondo Traditional Head, APC Chieftain Demand...

APC woman leader protests exclusion of women from...

Bears OT Jenkins denies clashing with coaches

ASUU strike: Delaying decisions means postponing evil day...

Being tolerant of others’ views doesn’t mean hate...

Leave a Reply