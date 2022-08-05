falconets-depart-for-u-20-women’s-world-cup

Nigeria’s Falconets have travelled to Costa Rica for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

21 players led by head coach, Chris Danjuma left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday night for the biennial competition.

Danjuma kept faith with the majority of the players that took part in qualifiers.

Captain Oluwatosin Demehin, Bashirat Amoo, Chinyere Kalu and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu are some of the players who made the list.

The Falconets will face France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C of the 16-nation tournament starting on August 10.

Danjuma’s girls will face France in their opening game at the Alejandro Morera Soto.