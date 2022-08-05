Home NEWS Falconets depart for U-20 Women’s World Cup
NEWSNews Africa

Falconets depart for U-20 Women’s World Cup

by News
6 views
falconets-depart-for-u-20-women’s-world-cup

Nigeria’s Falconets have travelled to Costa Rica for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

21 players led by head coach, Chris Danjuma left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday night for the biennial competition.

Danjuma kept faith with the majority of the players that took part in qualifiers.

Captain Oluwatosin Demehin, Bashirat Amoo, Chinyere Kalu and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu are some of the players who made the list.

The Falconets will face France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C of the 16-nation tournament starting on August 10.

Danjuma’s girls will face France in their opening game at the Alejandro Morera Soto.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s a shame – Ten Hag blasts...

Transfer: Laliga club, Getafe join Sadiq chase

Niger Assembly constitutes ad hoc committee to probe...

‘Pastor’ arrested with three drums of illegal drugs...

Cubana Chiefpriest attacked by gunmen in Anambra

Retired players call for disciplinary measures to address...

EPL: Ben Chilwell reacts as Chelsea sign new...

EPL: Alan Shearer, Ian Wright send message to...

Rep Peller demands investigation, visits families of hotelier,...

EPL: ‘It’s criminal’ – Paul Scholes slams two...

Leave a Reply