Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are making celebrities believe in ‘happily ever after’ – DAWN.com

Singer Falak Shabir and actor Sarah Khan are the “it couple” these days. Celebrities can’t stop gushing after the release of Shabir’s new song ‘Zindagi’. The single is meant celebrate the couple on their first wedding anniversary.

The music video for ‘Zindagi’ was released on July 16 and features the husband and wife in various romantic moments of their relationship. The video shows a very loving partnership and it’s making many celebrities believe that a “happily ever after” might just exist after all.

Actor Saba Qamar shared the new song on her Instagram story and wrote a sentimental message for Shabir and Khan. “Seeing you two makes me believe in happily ever after!” she said. “Sending lots of love and prayers your way.”

Actor Maya Ali also posted a heartwarming message for the couple on the eve of their anniversary. “May Allah always keep your love as strong as this and keep you happy together always,” she wrote.

Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed couldn’t stop gushing either. “You believe in happily ever after? Then this is your song,” he said on Instagram.

Actor Ali Rehman Khan shared the music video for the song as well, calling the song “cute”.

Model Abeer Rizvi did one better and called the song “super cute”.

Model Nadia Hussain wished the two “cuties” a happy anniversary on her Instagram story.

And so did actor Ayeza Khan.

The song is currently trending at number seven on YouTube in Pakistan and has received three million views in 22 hours. The singer is giddy with joy and is asking his fans to make the music video trend at number one on YouTube.

The hype around the song is real folks. The song itself might not be the catchiest beat in the world but the chemistry between Shabir and Khan in the music video is adorable and heart-winning. What are your views on the new song?