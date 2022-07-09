‘fake-video’:-congress-mps-write-to-speaker-to-act-against-bjp-mps

NEW DELHI: Congress MPs on Friday sought Speaker Om Birla’s intervention for a probe into the role of three BJP MPs in “deliberately” spreading a controversial fake video about Rahul Gandhi. In a letter to

Birla

, the MPs urged him to refer their complaint about the members of the ruling party to the Ethics Committee of Parliament for examination and action.

The group of 11 MPs, led by party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has alleged “unethical conduct” on the part of BJP members Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,

Subrat Pathak

and Bhola Singh, who shared a distorted video about Rahul Gandhi. They said the action of the BJP leaders posed a threat to the country’s social fabric, as the video was distorted to “mislead, incite and provoke” the public. The complaint said the three MPs spread the video on social media despite knowing it was fake.

The plaint pertains to the distorted video that mischievously paints Rahul Gandhi’s forgiving comments about the attack on his Wayanad office as those about the Udaipur beheading accused.

Among those who have signed the letter are Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Santokh

Singh Chaudhary

, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu, MK Raghavan, DK Suresh, K Jayakumar, Anto Antony and S Jothi Mani.

