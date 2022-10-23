Fake soldier poses as modelling agent, robs victims

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a fake soldier, Andy Edwards, for allegedly posing as a soldier and modelling agent to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Sunday, said Edwards, after posing as a model agent, usually invited ladies for auditioning.

He said whenever the ladies showed up for the auditioning; the suspect would take advantage of the situation to rob them of their valuables.

Hundeyin noted that one of Edwards’ victims reported him to the police, adding that policemen detailed to investigate the case arrested the suspect.

The PPRO said, “Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Edwards, 39, for armed robbery.

“The fake soldier, who posed as a modelling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and then rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

“He was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with number plate KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine, among others.”

