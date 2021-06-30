fake-policemen,-civil-defence-officer-arrested-in-ogun

Men of the Ogun State police command have arrested two men parading themselves as police officers in Ibogun town, Ifo Local Government Area of the State.

The suspects, Tajudeen Bankole and Fawoyi Rotimi, were arrested following a distress call received from one Ibikunle Idowu that the two men came to his hotel, presented themselves as police officers and demanded an unspecified amount of money from him.

Idowu told the police that the two men were threatening to drag him into their vehicle if he refused to meet their demands.

Upon the distress call, the DPO of Ibogun division, CSP Samuel Oladele, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where they met the two men and got them arrested, it was learnt.

Confirming the incident to bioreports on Tuesday, the Ogun police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said one of the suspects confessed during interrogation that he was a dismissed policeman, while the other one used to be an informant.

“They confessed further that they were passing through the area when they discovered that they didn’t have much fuel in their car and they decided to extort the owner of the hotel in order to get money to fuel the car,” Oyeyemi stated.

He added that two forged police warrant cards were recovered from them.

In a related development, operatives of SWAT in Ogun State apprehended one Oduola Abiola for impersonating to be a Civil Defense officer.

The 31-year-old was arrested when a stolen phone was tracked to him in the Ibara area of Abeokuta.

He was arrested with a complete civil defence uniform which he claimed to have stolen from an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the suspects will be taken to the state CIID for further investigation.