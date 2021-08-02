“Fake it till you make it,” – Actress Ese Eriata advises Nigerians after her friend’s experience

BB. star and Actress, Ese Eriata has taken to her page to educate her fans on the need for one to “fake it till you make it”.

According to Ese, her friend lost a big contract simply because of the fact she did not show up to the meeting with an ostentatious display of affluence.

She said her friend had the resources to “package” well but decided to show up with her camry and that alone was enough to make her lose the bid.

Her post reads ;

I don’t care how this sound. Fake it till u make it; for the right reasons.



A multimillion naira deal just slipped off my friend’s hand just because she didn’t show up to the meeting with prado, driver and mopol like the way they do when u want to bid for contract in a big company It’s obvious we now rate people by their appearance; what u wear, the car u drive and the area/house you live in; especially in Lagos.



To think that this friend of mine has access to all the packaging and decided to just drive her Camray and go there to deliver; based on the benefit that will be brought to the table if they bring her in and also Exhibit her Intellectual value.



Just because there was no “WASH” to go with intelligent performance, they gave the job to someone who came with the wash