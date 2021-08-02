Home ENTERTAINMENT “Fake it till you make it,” – Actress Ese Eriata advises Nigerians after her friend’s experience
ENTERTAINMENT

“Fake it till you make it,” – Actress Ese Eriata advises Nigerians after her friend’s experience

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“fake-it-till-you-make-it,”-–-actress-ese-eriata-advises-nigerians-after-her-friend’s-experience

BB. star and Actress, Ese Eriata has taken to her page to educate her fans on the need for one to “fake it till you make it”.

According to Ese, her friend lost a big contract simply because of the fact she did not show up to the meeting with an ostentatious display of affluence.

She said her friend had the resources to “package” well but decided to show up with her camry and that alone was enough to make her lose the bid.

Ese Eriata advises Nigerians

Her post reads ;

I don’t care how this sound. Fake it till u make it; for the right reasons.


A multimillion naira deal just slipped off my friend’s hand just because she didn’t show up to the meeting with prado, driver and mopol like the way they do when u want to bid for contract in a big company It’s obvious we now rate people by their appearance; what u wear, the car u drive and the area/house you live in; especially in Lagos.


To think that this friend of mine has access to all the packaging and decided to just drive her Camray and go there to deliver; based on the benefit that will be brought to the table if they bring her in and also Exhibit her Intellectual value.


Just because there was no “WASH” to go with intelligent performance, they gave the job to someone who came with the wash

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I can taste their tears already” — BBNaija’s...

Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and husband welcome second...

Nigerians drags actress, Nkechi Blessing for saying “sleeping...

“I didn’t take tea or anything that will...

“If your spouse is pressuring you to borrow...

BBNaija star, Lucy puts banging body on display...

Singer, Buju links up with Wizkid days after...

Actor, Alex Ekubo reacts as his fiancée declares...

“Help me beg my Oga not to sack...

5-year-old boy invites all his kindergarten classmates to...

Leave a Reply