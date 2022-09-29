Fake Dollars Are Accepted In My Music Video

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has replied to those mocking him for using fake dollars in his music video saying fake dollars are accepted in his music video and there’s nothing wrong with that.Shatta Wale recently shared a photo of himself with some dollars and some concluded that he doesn’t have money and hence had to resort to using fake dollars and posing around as if he has money but doesn’t have money as he has been claiming.

Shatta Wale has replied to all those saying that about him as he makes them understand that in his music video fake dollars are accepted and there is nothing wrong with that and that probably doesn’t mean he’s not rich.

In other news, Bongo Ideas is one person who criticizes celebrities a lot and today it’s the turn of Shatta Wale after he disclosed that his album GOG is not for the Ghana Music Industry and doesn’t want any negative criticism on his album when he eventually releases it.

Bongo Ideas reacting to that said Shatta Wale is being pained for missing out at the Global Concert last weekend since he wasn’t invited and had to withdraw all his money from his account just to prove a point but he’s still pained.

Shatta Wale has said countless times that he’s a business guy and his music is for his fans and not everyone and so far as he’s making the money, that’s all that matters to him and not any award or what we have been thinking.

