Ike Onyema has taken to his social media page to lambasted fake people mourning the death of Davido’s close friend, Obama DMW.
According to the former Big Brother housemate, people who did not use to comment on Obama DMW’s post but are now all up in his comment section mourning are fake a-holes.
His post reads ;
If you don’t comment or like obama’s post on a normal day And you go ahead commenting now or posting his pictures
F*ck you!
Fake a-holes everywhere .
Keep your fake love
Related Posts
-
Police arrest 4 people for producing fake Dettol and Airwick
-
Davido’s associate Obama DMW loses his father
-
Two fake SARS operatives arrested while on their way to arrest people
-
Davido’s close friend, Obama DMW is dead.
-
90% of people on social media live fake lives – Yvonne Nelson
Loading…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
“I don do my own comot” – Singer, Bella Shmurda writes as he signs out from LASU
Mercy Johnson shares adorable video of herself disturbing her Husband, Prince Okojie, while he’s trying to work.
Singer, Peruzzi shares more details about how Obama DMW died
“Stop playing” – Peruzzi reacts to death of Obama DMW
Last Video Of Davido’s Late Aide and Close Associate Obama DMW Chilling with him in the Studio few hours before he passed away.
Crossdresser, James Brown pens appreciation note to his best friends (photos)
– Advertisement –
Latest Posts
“Fake A-holes everywhere” – Blogger Ike Onyema blasts fake people mourning Obama DMW’s demise.
Lawrence A.
“I don do my own comot” – Singer, Bella Shmurda writes as he signs…
Opeyemi Soyoye
Mercy Johnson shares adorable video of herself disturbing her Husband, Prince Okojie, while he’s…
Lawrence A.
Comedy Video: Mark Angel Comedy – Insufficient Funds
Dotun A.
UNIBEN final year student shot dead after writing last exam
Opeyemi Soyoye
Entertainment News
“Fake A-holes everywhere” – Blogger Ike Onyema blasts fake people mourning…
Entertainment News
“I don do my own comot” – Singer, Bella Shmurda writes…
Entertainment News
Mercy Johnson shares adorable video of herself disturbing her Husband, Prince…
Entertainment News
Singer, Peruzzi shares more details about how Obama DMW died
Entertainment News
“Stop playing” – Peruzzi reacts to death of Obama DMW
Entertainment News