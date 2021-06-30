Ike Onyema has taken to his social media page to lambasted fake people mourning the death of Davido’s close friend, Obama DMW.

According to the former Big Brother housemate, people who did not use to comment on Obama DMW’s post but are now all up in his comment section mourning are fake a-holes.

His post reads ;

If you don’t comment or like obama’s post on a normal day And you go ahead commenting now or posting his pictures


F*ck you!


Fake a-holes everywhere .


Keep your fake love

